State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 6,936 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Futu by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of FUTU opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.30. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

