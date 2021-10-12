State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 632.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 233,155 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 273,521 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

