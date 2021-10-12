State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Anterix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. Analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $949,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

