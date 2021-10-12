State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 100,000 Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Ferro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ferro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after buying an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 962.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,033,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

FOE stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

