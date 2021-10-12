State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 16,425 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

