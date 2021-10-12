State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 69,770 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 914.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,770 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after acquiring an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

GBT opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $63.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBT. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

