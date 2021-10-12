State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 40,688.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,936 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

