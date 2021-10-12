State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $562,761,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,099,000 after purchasing an additional 322,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 506.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 121,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $143.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average is $118.57. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.