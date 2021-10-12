State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 436.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,203 shares of company stock valued at $26,022,608. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

