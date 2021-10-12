State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,365 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cameco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

