State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.64 Million Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Energy Recovery worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 420,437 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4,245.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 259,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 79.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 206,561 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $2,403,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 41.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.