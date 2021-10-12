State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.80 Million Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $101,113,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in GFL Environmental by 438.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 403,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 328,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth $10,045,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.59.

GFL stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

