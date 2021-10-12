State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.82 Million Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Cambium Networks worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $901.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

