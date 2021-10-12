State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR stock opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

