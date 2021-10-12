State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 927.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,801 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of bluebird bio worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

bluebird bio stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

