State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.