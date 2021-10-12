State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $1.90 Million in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $8,901,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 9,668.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.