State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $1.92 Million in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 238,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 315,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocugen alerts:

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,586 shares of company stock worth $1,264,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

OCGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.