State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $2.06 Million in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Blink Charging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215,232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.