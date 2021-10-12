State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $2.42 Million in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.58% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

FSBC stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

