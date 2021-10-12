State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CAE by 161.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in CAE by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CAE by 146.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 812,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CAE by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,650,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

