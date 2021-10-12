State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of MacroGenics worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.