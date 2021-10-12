State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,451 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,344,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,811,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,837,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,109,000 after purchasing an additional 852,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DXC opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

