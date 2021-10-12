State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 237.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASAN stock opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $124.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.