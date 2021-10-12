State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 217,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.86% of Viveon Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Viveon Health Acquisition by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VHAQ opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

