State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 15,500 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

ALLO stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $44.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

