State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 183,200 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 776.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

