State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $89.39 and a one year high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $118.09.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

