State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Revolve Group by 63.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 166,360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Revolve Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 197,797 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,424 shares of company stock worth $79,339,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

