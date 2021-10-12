State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 173,720 Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.40% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,496,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,215,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ PWP opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $255.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

