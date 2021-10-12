State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 63,000 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,995,000 after buying an additional 773,507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $928,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $57.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.05 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

