State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 570.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 74,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

