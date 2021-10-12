State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,422,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after buying an additional 1,205,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

FCEL stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

