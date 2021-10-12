State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,820 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TELUS by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,585 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TELUS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,675,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,461,000 after purchasing an additional 286,406 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in TELUS by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,516,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,865,000 after purchasing an additional 502,837 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,570,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,987,000 after purchasing an additional 679,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in TELUS by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TU opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

