State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,646 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 266.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

