State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 50,746 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,746 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Yamana Gold worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after buying an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 1,374,529 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,541,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 39,131 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

