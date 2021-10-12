State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,700 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.