State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 912 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $135.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.