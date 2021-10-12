State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $1.99 Million Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.21% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EverQuote by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of EVER opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $495.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.30. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,577 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.