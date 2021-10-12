State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $2.22 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Sanderson Farms as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

SAFM opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.27. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.22 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

