State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAHU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,724,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

