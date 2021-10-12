State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,511 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.52. The company has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.29 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

