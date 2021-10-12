State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 64.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $945,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 408,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

