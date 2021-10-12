State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.75% of CyberOptics worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CyberOptics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 84.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

