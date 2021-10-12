State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Sells $400,375.01 in Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cyrus Taraporevala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,693. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $94.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

