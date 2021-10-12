State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,894 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

