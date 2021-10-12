State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of State Street worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

