Stealth 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,002.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $3,002.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000719 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00024413 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00023815 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.