Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,412 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

