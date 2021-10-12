Steginsky Capital LLC Has $63.72 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steginsky Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 25.5% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 265.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,827,000 after purchasing an additional 211,350 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $33.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,743.45. 21,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,364. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,806.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,564.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

